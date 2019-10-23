Consolidated-Tomoka reports formation, planned IPO of new REIT

Consolidate-Tomoka (NYSEMKT:CTO) plans to sell or contribute a portfolio of 20 of CTO's single-tenant net lease income properties to a new company Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), which CTO plans to take public through an initial public offering.

Alpine will be externally managed by CTO.

CTO's investment strategy will focus on higher return real estate assets and will rebrand itself as CTO Realty Growth.

PINE plans to raise the necessary capital to acquire from CTO 15 of the IPO portfolio assets for ~$125.9M in cash.

In addition, CTO will contribute to PINE five of the IPO portfolio assets in exchange for ~1.2M units in PINE's operating partnership. the OP units are expected to have a value of ~$24.5M.

CTO intends to invest $7.5M in the common stock of PINE through a private placement concurrent with the IPO.

CTO's ownership of PINE is expected to be ~17.5%.

Alpine is expected to apply to list its common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "PINE".