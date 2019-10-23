Range Resources posts Q3 loss, 23% revenue drop

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) -1% after-hours as it reports a smaller than expected Q3 loss and stronger than forecast revenues, which nevertheless fell 23% Y/Y.

Q3 net production was 2.24B cfe/day averaging $2.68/Mcfe; its average natural gas price including hedging impacts was $1.97/Mcf, or $0.26/Mcf below Nymex.

The company reports its cash unit cost trend has declined for four consecutive quarters, to $2.02/Mcf in Q3 from $2.18/Mcf in Q4 2018, and expects an additional 2% reduction during Q4 2019.

RRC forecasts Q4 production of 2.33B-2.35B cfe/day and full-year output of 2.28B cfe/day, in line with prior guidance.

RRC says YTD capex totals $576M and is reducing its expected full-year capex by $20M to $736M due to continued efficiency gains, water savings and service cost improvements.

RRC says its financial position has materially improved over the last year, with more than $1B in asset sales applied toward debt reduction.