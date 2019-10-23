Washington Prime Q3 combined comp NOI falls 5.5%

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 28 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 27 cents and compares with 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $161.2M falls short of the $167.7M consensus; declines from $179.4M a year ago.

WPG falls 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Q3 Tier One comparable net operating income fell 8.8% Y/Y, and Open Air comparable NOI rose 2.6%, resulting in a combined decrease of 5.5%.

Q3 comparable NOI decrease primarily due to a $4.3M negative impact of cotenancy and rental income from 2018 bankruptcies and $2.1M was attributable to 2019 bankruptcies.

Combined Tier one and Open Air occupancy fell by 110 basis points to 92.9% during Q3 vs. a year ago, all of which was attributable to the bankruptcies of Charlotte Russe, Gymboree, and Payless ShoeSource.

2019 leasing rose 13% Y/Y totaling 3.2M square feet; number of lease transactions rose 9% Y/Y.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO of $1.20 at midpoint and for 2019 dividend of $1.00 per diluted share.

Maintains 2020 comparable NOI growth forecast of at least 2.0% for Tier One and Open Air.

Conference call on Oct. 24 at 11:00 AM ET.

