Spok losses widen as revenues dip

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw lower revenues and slightly wider losses in Q3 results, though it pointed to software momentum headed into Q4.

Revenues fell 7.2% to $39.45M.

Software bookings were $20.4M, with operations bookings hitting their highest point of the year ($9.8M).

Software revenue backlog is up to $42.6M from $36.4M in the prior year, and $39.7M at the end of last quarter.

GAAP net loss widened slightly to $1.3M, and EBITDA declined to $0.4M from $1.2M.

Liquidity as of quarter's end was $79.2M, up from $77.7M at the end of June, but down from the Dec. 31 total of $87.3M.

For full 2019, it expects revenues of $156M-$174M (software making up $75M-$85M of that). It also sees operating expenses at $155M-$165M and capital expenses of $3M-$7M.

