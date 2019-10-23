QEP Resources up ~3% post q3 earnings beat

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) up 2.56% AH, as Q3 earnings came in above expectation

The company marginally increases its FY19 oil production to 32-32.6 MMboe, compared to prior outlook of 29.9-31 MMboe; for Q4 expects 8.3-8.9 MMboe of oil equivalent

Lowered mid-point of capital expenditure guidance by ~$15M, down $65M year-to-date

For Q3 Oil equivalent production declined 42% Y/Y to 8.4 MMboe, primarily due to loss of 5.2 MMboe production associated with Haynesville/Cotton Valley and Uinta Basin divestitures.

Oil and condensate production in the Permian Basin increased 12% to 4 MMbbl, partially offset by lower volumes in the Williston Basin due to a reduced level of activity and a loss of volumes as a result of the Uinta Basin divestiture.

LOE per Boe, excluding Haynesville/Cotton Valley and Uinta Basin divestitures, decreased by 20% related to lower cost production from the recent horizontal well completions in the Permian Basin, partially offset by decreased production in the Williston Basin.

Reduced G&A expense to 2020 target run-rate, down ~ 40% from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019

The company ended the quarter with $92.4M in cash and cash equivalents, no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and $2.9M in letters of credit outstanding.

Previously: QEP Resources EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)