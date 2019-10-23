Microsoft forecasts Q2 Intelligent Cloud strength

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +0.4% provides Q2 guidance during the earnings call.

Q2 revenue guidance breakdown: Productivity and Business Processes, $11.3-11.5B (consensus: $11.36B; MSFT expects negative FX impact of about 1 point); Intelligent Cloud, $11.25-11.45B (consensus: $11.23B; expects negative FX impact of about 2 points); More Personal Computing, $12.6-13.0B (consensus: $13.39B; expects negative FX impact of 1 point).

For FY20, Microsoft expects double-digit revenue growth and unchanged operating income growth. Operating margin should increase slightly Y/Y, compared to the prior stable outlook.

