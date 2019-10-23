Spirit Airlines flies high after Q3 earnings topper, big Airbus order

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +4.6% after-hours following better than expected Q3 earnings and a 10% Y/Y rise in revenues to $992M.

Q3 total operating revenue per available seat mile slipped 1.7% Y/Y, driven by lower load factor, softer passenger yields and the negative impact from Hurricane Dorian.

Spirit also says it reached a memorandum of understanding with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to purchase 100 new Airbus A320neo family jets to be delivered through 2027, with options to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft.

The deal marks the first tentative win for Airbus in the U.S. since the Trump administration imposed 10% tariffs on some of the planes it offers to U.S. carriers last week.

Depending on the number of each variant of the A320 single-aisle family chosen, the deal could be worth as much as $12B at list prices.