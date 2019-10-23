ATNI beats amid telecom growth

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)'s Q3 results topped expectations with revenues that rose on an adjusted basis.

As reported, revenues dropped 5% to $115.6M from $121.1M. But the figure increased mid single digits when adjusting for one-time items in the year-ago quarter.

The performance "reflects both continued organic growth in our International Telecom businesses and the improved performance of our U.S. Telecom segment,” says Chairman/CEO Michael Prior.

Operating income was $10.2M, down from $30.8M, and EBITDA was $33M, down from $38.9M.

Attributable net income fell to $1.4M from $17M.

Liquidity at quarter's end was $166.4M. Net cash from operations from $56.8M for the first nine months (vs. $98M the year prior).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. ET.

