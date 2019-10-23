Agnico Eagle Mines' quarterly gold production hits record

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) +1.8% after-hours after easily beating estimates for Q3 earnings, which jumped more than four-fold from the year-ago quarter, helped by higher realized gold prices and sales volumes at its Meliadine mine in Canada.

AEM says Q3 gold production reached a quarterly record of nearly 477K oz., including pre-commercial production of 33K oz. at the Amaruq mine, at all-in sustaining costs of $903/oz., although AISC was $848/oz. in the prior-year period.

AEM says it returned to free cash flow generation in Q3 after concluding its largest-ever capital spending program that constructed two new mines in Nunavut, including Amaruq.

The miner expects FY 2019 gold production of 1.77M-1.78M oz., slightly above previous guidance of 1.75M oz., at all-in sustaining costs of $875-$925/oz.

For 2020, AEM trims its gold production guidance to 1.9M-2M oz. from 1.96M-2.04M oz. previously, mostly due to the slower than expected ramp up of production at Amaruq.