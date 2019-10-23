J&J's proposed opioid settlement to cut Q3 profit by $3B

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) confirms its agreement in principle to settle opioid litigation in which it would contribute $4B, according to an SEC filing.

JNJ says the proposed settlement would reduce reported GAAP net earnings for Q3 and the nine months ended Sept. 29 to $1.8B from $4.8B and to $11.1B from $14.2B, respectively.

Previously reported earnings per share for Q3 and the nine months ended Sept. would be reduced to $0.66 from $1.81 and to $4.13 from $5.28, respectively, although there would be no impact to adjusted earnings results.