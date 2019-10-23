Boeing's Q3 could have been worse, but cost-cutting culture front and center

Boeing (NYSE:BA) closed 1% higher in today's trade despite a sizeable Q3 earnings miss, as investors were pleased with a report that could have been worse.

Boeing did not drop a bombshell in terms of the 737 MAX's return to service timeline, and the company kept its quarterly dividends untouched at $1.2B.

The steady estimate of a 737 MAX return eclipsed the downside of a 787 production cut due to a drought of orders from China mostly tied to China trade negotiations, which at least have the potential to improve over the coming months.

But free cash flow came in much worse than expected at a negative $2.9B, as 42 MAX jets are still built every month without being delivered; at the end of Q3, total debt was 70% higher than at the end of Q1.

"What should really concern [investors], however, is an emerging picture of a company culture of cutting too many corners," writes Jon Sindreu for WSJ's Heard On The Street.

"While Boeing's plane catalog has proven to be a winner and likely ensures long-term success, convincing investors that the company's culture can change is now necessary to win back trust," Sindreu says.