Draghi says goodbye

Mario Draghi's last meeting as European Central Bank chief is set for later today with his eight-year term due to expire at the end of the month.

Draghi's last meeting could be a lively one due to the division among policymakers over renewed asset purchases that threaten the effectiveness of the central bank's policy measures. While economists predict no major changes to the ECB's post-meeting policy statement from the September meeting blast, there could be more details on planned asset purchases and technical issues around the restarting of quantitative easing.

What will Draghi's parting shot be? "His sign-off message is likely to be that things would have been much worse had the ECB done less," predicts Societe Generale's Anatoli Annenkov.

Christine Lagarde replaces Draghi as ECB chief on November 1.