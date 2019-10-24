Nordstrom storms Manhattan

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is set to open its 320K square-foot Manhattan flagship store today.

The store's location on Broadway and 57th Street positions it to be a tourist draw, while Nordstrom's collaborations with Nike (NYSE:NKE), Everlane, Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), Madewell and others are aimed at raising the brand's profile.

"We've been looking at the New York market for years and we saw this opportunity to build a flagship in the fashion authority of New York City," stated Nordstrom CFO Anne Bramman on the Big Apple strategy.

Shares of Nordstrom are down 40% over the last 52 weeks.