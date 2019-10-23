Tesla revisits $300

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 20.0% higher in AH trading as shares cross back over $300 for the first time since last March.

Elon Musk was somewhat reserved on the company's earnings call, although he did go off script to say that the Model Y will outsell the Model S, Model X and Model 3 combined.

For much of the Q&A, Musk covered the same territory that the company disclosed in its earnings release, before spilling that Tesla Insurance will be expanded to other states and possibly other countries.

