PG&E starts second, milder round of blackouts

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) started its second round of intentional power blackouts later Wednesday, cutting off power to 179,000 customers across 17 California counties.

It cut the power amid National Weather Service warnings of critical wildfire conditions, though the forecast winds are milder than those earlier in the month that spurred cutoffs to 750,000 homes and businesses.

Blackouts also may hit the southern part of the state as well, the WSJ notes, with Southern California Edison considering Thursday shut-offs for 163,000 customers in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“Our sole intent is to prevent catastrophic wild fires sparked by electric equipment in the conditions we find ourselves in,” PG&E CEO Bill Johnson says.