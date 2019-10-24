Zuckerberg stands up for Libra on Capitol Hill

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) chief Mark Zuckerberg sounded a defiant note under six hours of harsh questioning on Capitol Hill Wednesday, suggesting he'll stick it out with a planned Libra payments system despite growing criticism from lawmakers.

“I actually don’t know if Libra is going to work,” he said, but repeated prior promises that it wouldn't launch anywhere in the world unless U.S. regulators approved.

Zuckerberg heard pointed criticism about the project along with broader rebukes of the company's credibility. Chairwoman Maxine Waters suggested Facebook needed to concentrate on addressing "its many existing deficiencies and failures before proceeding any further" on Libra.

He also faced questioning over the company's loose approach to political advertising

As for regulatory oversight, Zuckerberg suggested there didn't need to be a new congressional regulatory framework for Libra vs. existing watchdogs: "All of the regulators that have jurisdiction over a part of what we are doing, we are working with them and will seek approval from."