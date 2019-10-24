Okinawa oil deal on the way

Japan and Saudi Arabia struck a deal in principle at a ministerial meeting to renew a joint crude oil storage scheme out of Okinawa.

The agreement is seen providing Saudi Arabia quick and easy access to key customers in East Asia, while Japan gains energy security.

Currently, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) leases 1.30M kiloliters or 8.18M barrels of crude oil storage capacity at Okinawa for commercial purposes in exchange for prioritizing supply to Japan in the event of an emergency.

"It is significant to renew the joint crude oil storage project," stated Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Isshu Sugawara on the deal. "Our country will continue to support Saudi Arabia's stable oil supply through this project henceforward," he added.