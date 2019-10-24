Eurozone PMI limps in

The Eurozone economy remained close to stagnation at the start of Q4, according to the latest flash PMI data.

A further steep decline in manufacturing output was accompanied by one of the weakest service sector expansions since 2014. The flash eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to a two-month high of 46.2, while the flash services PMI rose to 51.8 from 51.6. Flash composite PMI edged up to 50.2 from 50.1 in September to linger perilously close to the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Future expectations sank to the gloomiest level since 2013 and jobs growth hit the lowest mark since 2014.