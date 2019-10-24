Global markets focus on earnings

European stocks trade slightly higher as investors try to focus their attention away from the U.K. Brexit drama toward corporate earnings. The Stoxx 600 Index is up 0.3% at last check, with auto stocks doing the heavy lifting. Meanwhile, Asian markets were mostly higher following the blitz of earnings reports from the U.S. and no negative developments on the trade war front. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.9% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.6% . South Korea's Kospi closed up 0.2% after a strong earnings report from SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) tipped sentiment favorably, while Australia's ASX 200 closed flat on the day.

U.S. stock futures are pointing slightly higher ahead of another busy day of earning reports. Amazon, Twitter, Intel, Visa and Comcast are among the notable companies stepping up to the plate.