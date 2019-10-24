AstraZeneca up 4% premarket on Q3 beat

AstraZeneca (AZN) Q3 results: Revenues: $6,406M (+20.0%); Product Sales: $6,132M (+16.4%); Collaboration Revenue: $274M.

Key product sales: Tagrisso: $891M (+76%); Lynparza: $327M (+94%); Symbicort: $613M (-1%); Nexium: $374M (-11%); Brilinta: $416M (+24%); Farxiga: $398M (+12%); Pulmicort: $337M (+28%); Crestor: $327M (-4%); Imfinzi: $412M; Faslodex: $205M (-20%).

Net Income: $280M (-31.0%); EPS: $0.23 (-32.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.99; CF Ops: $1,594M.

2019 Guidance: Product Sales: An increase by by a low to mid-teens percentage from low double-digit percentage; Core EPS: $3.50 - 3.70 (unch).

Shares are up 4% premarket.

Previously: AstraZeneca EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)