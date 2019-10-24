TAL Education up 4.5% post Q2 results

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) reports revenue rose 33.8% Y/Y in Q2 mainly driven by an increase in total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term course.

Total students enrollment increased 54.5% Y/Y to ~3,413,120, driven by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

The total number of learning centers +33 Q/Q to 758.

Gross margin rate improved 240 bps to 55.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 360 bps to 10.5%.

Q3 Guidance: Total net revenues: $826.2M to $843.8M (+41% to 44% Y/Y).

TAL +4.53% premarket.

Previously: TAL Education EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)