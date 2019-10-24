Equinor Q3 earnings affected by lower commodity prices

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) Q3 profit fell by more than expected, on substantial decline in the volume and price of natural gas sold to Europe; however the company reiterated its forecast for flat 2019 production.

Adjusted operating profit declined to $2.59B from $4.84B last year.

Total equity oil and gas production was down 8% Y/Y to 1.9M boe per day; gas production off Norway fell by 17%, while average invoiced European gas prices were down 26%.

Equinor incurred impairment charges of $2.79B, with $2.24B related to its onshore shale oil and gas assets in North America on “more cautious price assumptions”.

Previously: Equinor reports Q3 results (Oct. 24)