Carter's sails past estimates

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is on watch after reporting Q3 sales ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

U.S. retail comparable sales were down 0.6% during the quarter, while international sales rose 0.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rose 60 bps to 12.2% of sales, which the company says principally reflects improved gross margin and expense leverage.

CEO update: "Our growth was driven by our wholesale and retail businesses, and reflects good demand for our fall and holiday product offerings. With fall-like weather arriving in more parts of the United States, we believe we are on track to achieve our 31st consecutive year of sales growth."

During Q3, Carter's repurchased and retired 602,043 shares for $55M at an average price of $91.39 per share.

Looking ahead, Carter's sees sales increasing approximately 1% in Q4 and EPS rising approximately 1%.

Previously: Carter's EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)