Southwest Airlines +2% after profit beat

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reports a modest 1.1% increase in revenue in Q4 and solid 4.2% jump in unit revenue during a quarter dominated by the impact of the Boeing 737 grounding.

The company says it's engaged in ongoing discussions with Boeing regarding compensation for damages related to the MAX groundings. "The operating income reduction from the MAX groundings is estimated to be $435M for the nine months ended 30-Sep-19, and we expect the damages to continue to grow into 2020," updates LUV.

Looking ahead, Southwest sees unit revenue flat to up 2% in Q4 off solid booking trends and cost per available seat mile rising 4% to 6%.

Shares of Southwest are up 1.62% premarket to $54.10.

Previously: Southwest Airlines EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Oct. 24)