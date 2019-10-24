Integra LifeSciences beats Q3 consensus

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Q3 results: Revenues: $379.1M (+3.6%); Codman Specialty Surgical: $253M (+5.9%); Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies: $126.1M (-0.6%).

Net loss: ($27.6M); loss/share: ($0.32); non-GAAP Net Income: $58.7M (+16.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.68 (+15.3%); CF Ops: $142.2M (-9.4%).

2019 Guidance: Revenue: $1.517B - 1.522B from $1.515B - 1.525B; GAAP Net Income: $53M - 58M from $127M - 133M; EPS: $0.61 - 0.66 from $1.46 - 1.53; non-GAAP Net Income: $235M - 240M (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $2.70 - 2.75 (unch).

Previously: Integra LifeSciences Holdings EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)