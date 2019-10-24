AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Q3 adjusted earnings per unit of 63 cents matches the average analyst estimate and falls from 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Ending assets under management of $592.4B rises 2.0% from $580.8B at June 30, 2019.

Net inflows of $8.1B were driven by $9.3B of active net inflows.

YTD active net inflows of $21.6B represents a 6.3% annualized organic growth rate, the company's best YTD in more than 10 years.

In retail, gross sales reached a record $2.1B, and "represents a continued rebound in fixed income and ongoing success with active equities," said President and CEO Seth P. Bernstein.

Q3 net revenue of $877.9M, missing the consensus of $880.3M, rose 2.3% Q/Q and 3.3% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

