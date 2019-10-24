Aerie Pharma completes enrollment in mid-stage study of AR-1105 in macular edema
Oct. 24, 2019 7:11 AM ETAerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)AERIBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) has completed enrollment several weeks ahead of schedule in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AR-1105 (dexamethasone intravitreal implant) in patients with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
- The 45-subject study (may increase to 49) is assessing two formulations (CF-1 and CF-2) that differ in the duration of dexamethasone release.
- The primary endpoint is safety and tolerability up to month 6. The estimated completion date is April 2020.
- AR-1105 is a bio-erodible implant designed to release dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, over a six-month period.