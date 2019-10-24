Twitter -16% on Q3 misses, ad weakness

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) slides 16.3% after Q3 results that missed on revenue and earnings. Downside Q4 guidance sees $940M to $1.01B in revenue (consensus: $1.06B) with operating income of $130-170M. Peer Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is down 1.1% pre-market.

The company says Q3 headwinds included revenue product issues and greater-than-expected advertising seasonality in July and August. Ad revenue was $702M in the quarter (consensus: $755.8M) and Data Licensing was $121M (consensus: $119M).

Q3 average monetization DAU was up 17% Y/Y to 145M (consensus: 145.5M). Average U.S. mDAU was 30M versus the 26M estimate, and the average international mDAU was 115M versus 98M.

Twitter sees FY capex at or near the low end of its prior range of $550-600M, which is in-line with consensus.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.