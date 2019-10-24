Achieve Life Sciences to launch late-stage development of cytisinicline in 2020

  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) confirms that it will evaluate 3 mg of smoking cessation med cytisinicline dosed three times per day in its Phase 3 program that will launch in 2020 subject to sufficient capital.
  • It also plans to extend dosing from 25 days to 42 days (six weeks) to allow for continuous abstinence over four weeks to be measured while participants are still on treatment and potentially improve quit rates.
  • Results from the Phase 2 ORCA-1 study showed a 54% abstinence rate at week 4 after 25 days of treatment.
