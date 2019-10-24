Rare revenue drop for Old Dominion

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) says the sluggish domestic economy during Q3 and the general softness in demand contributed to the company's first quarter-over-quarter decline in revenue since 206.

ODFL reports a 5.2% reduction in LTL tonnage per day was only partially offset by a 4.4% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight

"While our tonnage declined as compared to the third quarter of 2018, we were pleased with the ongoing improvement in our yield. Importantly, we also maintained our superior service record with on-time performance of 99% and a cargo claims ratio of 0.2%," notes CEO Greg Gantt.

