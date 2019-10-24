Group 1 Automotive beat estimates in Q3

Oct. 24, 2019 7:27 AM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)GPIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) reports total revenue rose 9.1% on a constant currency basis in Q3.
  • Total same-store sales grew 7.3% to $3.02B.
  • Same-store sales increased 9.7% for U.S., 9.5% for Brazil and declined 2.3% for U.K.
  • Revenue break-up: New vehicle retail sales: $1.65B (+7.3%); Used vehicle retail sales: $869.7M (+9.8%); Used vehicle wholesale sales: $85.3M (-1.5%); Parts and service: $383.5M (+8.2%); Finance and insurance: $127.6M (+9.9%).
  • Geographic sales break-up: U.S.: $2.42B (-0.9%); U.K.: $584.6M (-0.2%); Brazil: $110.9M (+7.9%).
  • Gross margin rate down 20 bps to 14.9%.
  • Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 3.4%.
  • Total used units sold +6.5% Y/Y to 52,150 units, and retail new vehicle sold +2% to 42,964 units.
  • Previously: Group 1 Automotive EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.