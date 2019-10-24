Group 1 Automotive beat estimates in Q3
Oct. 24, 2019
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) reports total revenue rose 9.1% on a constant currency basis in Q3.
- Total same-store sales grew 7.3% to $3.02B.
- Same-store sales increased 9.7% for U.S., 9.5% for Brazil and declined 2.3% for U.K.
- Revenue break-up: New vehicle retail sales: $1.65B (+7.3%); Used vehicle retail sales: $869.7M (+9.8%); Used vehicle wholesale sales: $85.3M (-1.5%); Parts and service: $383.5M (+8.2%); Finance and insurance: $127.6M (+9.9%).
- Geographic sales break-up: U.S.: $2.42B (-0.9%); U.K.: $584.6M (-0.2%); Brazil: $110.9M (+7.9%).
- Gross margin rate down 20 bps to 14.9%.
- Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 3.4%.
- Total used units sold +6.5% Y/Y to 52,150 units, and retail new vehicle sold +2% to 42,964 units.
