Hershey guides low for the bottom line
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) slips in early trading after soft profit guidance takes the shine off an earning report that included beats for revenue, EPS and gross margin.
- The food company guides for full-year EPS to land in a range of $5.68 to $5.74 vs. $5.76 consensus. Full-year sales are expected to rise around 2.5% vs. +2.0% prior. The company's acquisition of ONE Brands is part of the revenue boost.
- Shares of Hershey are down 0.47% premarket to $149.00.
