Hershey guides low for the bottom line

Oct. 24, 2019 7:30 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)HSYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) slips in early trading after soft profit guidance takes the shine off an earning report that included beats for revenue, EPS and gross margin.
  • The food company guides for full-year EPS to land in a range of $5.68 to $5.74 vs. $5.76 consensus. Full-year sales are expected to rise around 2.5% vs. +2.0% prior. The company's acquisition of ONE Brands is part of the revenue boost.
  • Shares of Hershey are down 0.47% premarket to $149.00.
