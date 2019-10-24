3M sinks after cutting full-year, Q4 guidance for earnings, sales

3M (NYSE:MMM) -2.8% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings but missing revenue expectations by a wide mark and cutting its full-year earnings guidance, hurt by slowing demand in key markets such as China.

Q3 revenues fell 2% Y/Y to $7.99B, with safety and industrial sales sliding 5.7% to $2.8B, below $3B consensus; transportation and electronics sales falling 4.4% to $2.5B, in line with expectations; health care sales gaining 4.7% to $1.7B, below $1.8B consensus; and consumer sales added 1.7% to $1.3B, in line with expectations.

Sales in Asia-Pacific, the company's biggest market outside the U.S., slumped 5%, while Europe, Middle East and Africa fell 4.1%, and sales in the U.S. rose just 0.8%.

3M cuts its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $8.99-$9.09 from its prior forecast of $9.25-$9.75, and slashes its FY 2019 organic local-currency sales outlook to a 1%-1.5% decline vs. its prior outlook of negative 1% to positive 2% growth.

For Q4, 3M sees EPS of $2.05-$2.15 - including a ~$0.15 negative impact from the recently closed acquisition of Acelity, which was part of previous guidance - vs. $2.37 analyst consensus; Q4 organic local-currency sales are expected to decline 1%-3%.