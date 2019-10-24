RBS slides 3.5% on unexpected Q3 operating loss

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) falls 3.5% in premarket trading after reporting an unexpected operating loss before tax of £8M ($10.3M) in Q3 vs. expected operating profit of £720M ($928M).

Compares with operating profit before tax of £1.68B in Q2 and £961M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3's operating loss includes a £900M provision for Payment Protection Insurance.

Income was broadly stable across the retail and commercial businesses compared with Q2, excluding notable items.

Group income was impacted by a particularly challenging quarter in NatWest Markets

Q3 bank net interest margin of 1.97% slipped from 2.02% in Q2 and 2.04% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 loan impairment rate of 26 basis points improves from 30 bps in Q2 and 31 bps in Q3 2018.

Q3 return on tangible equity, excluding the PPI charge, of 7.0% compares with 15.8% in Q2 and 5.4% in Q3 2018.

Outlook for 2019 and 2020 remain unchanged.

