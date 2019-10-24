Hyundai aims low with EV target
Oct. 24, 2019
- There's some thought in Asia that Hyundai's (OTCPK:HYMLF) low EV targets could have investors fretting about profitability.
- The South Korean automaker says it plans to launch 16 EV models by 2025 and boost sales of EVs to 560K by that year vs. Volkswagen's pledge of 22M EVs sold over a decade and GM's target of 1M EVs sold a year by 2026. Last night, Tesla guided for 360K EVs sold this year.
- "That is not an ambitious target. If Hyundai fails to boost volumes fast enough, costs of electric cars will weigh on profitability," says Eugen Securities & Investment analyst Lee Jae-il.