Mubadala injects $50M in NextDecade

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) announced that Mubadala Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, agrees to purchase $50M of NextDecade’s shares in a private placement at $6.27/share.

The investment is expected to further strengthen NextDecade’s capital position for the development of its Rio Grande LNG project.

As part of its investment, Mubadala will receive one seat on NextDecade’s board of directors, as well as also have the right to contribute a certain amount of project-level capital upon the final investment decision of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project.