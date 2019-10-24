Kimco Q3 reflects all-time high occupancy level

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 37 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and rises from 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Pro-rata occupancy ended Q3 at 96.4%, an all-time high level for the REIT, up 20 basis points from Q2 and up 60 bps from Q3 2018.

Q3 same-property net operating income rose by 2.2% vs. a year ago.

Q3 total revenue of $282.9M beats the average analyst estimate of $281.5M and fell from $283.1M in Q3 2018.

Narrows 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance range to $1.46-$1.47 from its previous range of $1.44-$1.48; consensus estimate $1.46.

Boosts range of 2019 same-property NOI (excluding redevelopments) guidance to 2.50%-2.80% from 2.00%-2.70% previously.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.