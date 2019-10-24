Craig-Hallum turns bullish on AMAT (update)

Craig-Hallum raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from Hold to Buy and raises the target from $46 to $58.

The firm cites supportive WFE spending commentary provided by competitor Lam Research during yesterday's earnings report and the "strong belief" that China spending "will continue to grow next year."

The firm raises its FY20 estimates for both revenue and earnings to be more in-line with consensus.

AMAT shares are up 4.3% pre-market to $52.68. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

Post updated with more details from the analyst note.