More on Graco Q3 results; lowers FY19 outlook

Graco (NYSE:GGG) reported Q3 revenue decline of 3.6% Y/Y to $400.6M, reflecting weakness in Asia Pacific markets (a decrease of 26% Y/Y), pushing sales and earnings down.

Sales by segments: Industrial $175M (-10.6% Y/Y); Process $84.1M (-0.6% Y/Y); and Contractor $141.5M (+4.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 147 bps to 51.8%; and operating margin declined by 178 bps to 25.8%.

Q3 Expenses: Product development $16.72M (+6.3% Y/Y); Selling, marketing and distribution $55.54M (-3% Y/Y); and G&A $31.72M (-5.8% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $299.48M, compared to $254.26M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: company says due to the sharp decline in Asia Pacific and slowing in their Industrial and Process businesses in the Americas, they are lowering FY19 worldwide outlook to flat revenue on a constant currency organic basis.

