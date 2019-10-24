Cost-cutting moves at Dow Inc. ease pain of slowing sales, demand

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) +3.4% pre-market after Q3 earnings drop by a third from the year-ago quarter but easily beat Wall Street estimates, as its cost-cutting moves helped offset weaker demand for the chemicals it uses in making plastics.

Dow says it has saved $1.37B as part of its previously announced cost reduction program and had cut an additional $40M in expenses in Q3.

But like larger German rival BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) - which reported a 24% drop in operating income - Dow is coping with a slowdown in global demand for its products.

Sales volumes fell 2% in the quarter, while prices declined 12%; sales in EMEAI sank 17.5%, U.S. and Canada tumbled 15.6%, and Asia-Pacific slipped 7.5%.

For Q4, Dow expects revenues of $9.8B-$10.2B vs $11.05B analyst consensus.

"Dow delivered a strong third quarter driven by higher than expected plastics margins," according to SunTrust's Jim Sheehan. "Amid deteriorating business fundamentals heading into the fourth quarter, management is focused on rationalizing capital expenditures, leveraging feedstock flexibility and working down stranded costs."