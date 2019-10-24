T. Rowe Q3 investment advisory fees rise 3.2%

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.13 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.97 and increases from $1.99 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 investment advisory fees of $1.30B rises 3.2% Y/Y.

Q3 net revenue of $1.43B, up 2.3% Y/Y.

Ending assets under management of $1.13T, up 3.9% Y/Y.

Q3 net client inflows of $2.5B; net market depreciation of $0.2B.

"From an asset class standpoint, net flows were primarily driven by multi-asset and fixed income, while equities experienced modest outflows," said President and CEO William J. Stromberg.

Q3 operating expenses of $767.6M increased 1.8% Y/Y.

