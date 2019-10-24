American Airlines takes a Boeing hit in Q3

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is on watch after reporting revenue ($11.91B vs, $11.94B consensus), unit revenue (+2% vs. a guidance range of +1.5% to +2.5%), EPS ($1.42 vs. $1.40 consensus) and cost per available seat mile (+5% vs. a guidance range of +4% to +6%) all roughly in line with expectations.

Just like Southwest earlier today, American pointed a finger at Boeing. "Our third quarter was impacted by the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the operational challenges resulting from ongoing labor contract negotiations," notes CEO Doug Parker. American didn't mention like Southwest did if it's looking for compensation for the disruption.

Looking ahead, American expects unit revenue growth to be flat to up 2% and EPS of $4.50 to $5.50 vs. a prior range of $4.50 to %6.00 and $4.99 consensus. Capacity is expected to be up 2.7% in Q4 and 1% for the full year.

Shares of AAL are down 0.67% premarket to $28.10.

