Huntington Bancshares Q3 loans, deposits continue rising

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Q3 EPS of 34 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 33 cents; compares with 33 cents in Q2 and in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $799M falls 2% Q/Q and flat Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.20% decreased from 3.31% in Q2 and 3.32% in the year-ago quarter.

"We remain on track to deliver full-year positive operating leverage in 2019, and we are currently projecting positive operating leverage again in 2020," said Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Steinour.

HBAN rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

Q3 average loans and leases of $75.1B increases from $74.9B in Q2; average core deposits of $79.3B rises from $78.7B in Q2.

Q3 return on average tangible common equity of 17.3% vs. 17.7% in Q2 and 19.0% in Q3 2018.

Q3 efficiency ratio of 54.7%% improves from 57.6% in Q2 and 55.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Tangible book value per common share of $8.25 at Q3-end vs. $7.97 at Q2-end.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

