ECB stands pat on interest rates

The European Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged with main refinancing operations at 0.00%, marginal lending facility at 0.25% and deposit facility at -0.50%.

The Governing Council expects key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels "it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."

As decided at the last Governing Council meeting in September, net purchases will be restarted under the Governing Council’s asset purchase program at a monthly pace of €20B starting Nov. 1.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR