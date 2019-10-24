Baxter reports Q3 operating results; shares down 6% premarket on internal investigation into FX transactions

Baxter (BAX) Q3 results: Revenues: $2,851M; Renal care: $918M; Medication delivery: $701M; Pharmaceuticals: $527M; Clinical nutrition: $219M; Advanced surgery: $216M; Acute therapies: $130M; Other: $140M.

Operating income: $503M (+16.4%); non-GAAP operating income: $555M.

Q4 Guidance: Sales growth of 3-4% on a reported basis and ~5% on both a constant currency and operational basis; Operating margin: 15.2% - 15.9% on a reported basis and 18.5% - 19% on non-GAAP basis.

The company discloses that it has launched an internal investigation, assisted by external counsel and consultants, into certain intra-Company transactions aimed at foreign exchange gains/losses. The historical exchange rate convention was not GAAP-compliant, enabling the transactions to be undertaken after the exchange rates were known. As a result, previously reported net foreign exchange gains for the years 2014 - 2018 and H1 2019 (range of $8M - 113M) are misstated and should no longer be relied upon.

The company does not expect to file its Q3 10-Q on a timely basis.

Shares are down 6% premarket.

