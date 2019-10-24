Wall Street takes another hack at Tesla as shares surge

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) resembles the character Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction just a bit by sending a notice to Wall Street that it won't be ignored with a surprise EPS beat and a solid Q3 deliveries number.

While Tesla said production in Shanghai and Model Y development are both ahead of schedule, analysts note there was something meatier for investors to latch on to with the company's tracked improvements in operating efficiency and a reduction in manufacturing/material costs addressing some concerns on future profitability. Still, the top line tally of $6.3B relied on deferred revenue and was below expectations. It also marked Tesla's first annual sales decline since 2012.

Wall Street moves: Canaccord Genuity lifts its price target to $375 from $350, Wedbush moves its PT up to $270 from $220 and Nomura hikes its PT to $300 from $270. "While we remain concerned on 2020 momentum / profitability, we acknowledge this was an outstanding quarter relative to lowered expectations despite mixed headwinds which we expect could increase as Model Y launches," updates Evercore ISI on the Tesla report. Wedbush's Dan Ives is even more conciliatory. "Tesla proved us and many wrong last night with a strong 3Q delivery number, reiteration of hitting the 360k to 400k threshold for the year, and most importantly delivering a strong cash flow/profitability. While we are still taking a wait and see approach to see how sustainable this level of demand/profitability is going forward, this morning we move one step closer to believing this Tesla turnaround story is real with Musk delivering a robust performance with his back against the wall," he writes. JPMorgan is sounding some caution after seeing the initial 20% pop in shares. The analyst team doesn't think the quarter is a "breakout" moment for the EV automaker.

Shares of Tesla are up 17.46% premarket to $299.50.

