Patterson-UTI cost-cutting moves help lighten Q3 loss

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) +4.3% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q3 loss, as cost cuts helped limit the impact of the decline in North American shale activity.

Q3 revenues tumbled 31% Y/Y to $598.4M but direct operating costs fell 28% to $453M; PTEN also reduced its full-year capital spending forecast to $350M from its previous projection of $400M.

Revenues in PTEN's key contract drilling business fell 13% Y/Y to $317M, but average rig revenue per operating day rose to $24,250 in Q3 from $22,300 in the year-earlier quarter and average rig margin per day advanced to $9,850 from $8,520 a year ago.

Pressure pumping revenues fell 17% Y/Y to $209M, and PTEN expects activity to fall further in Q4; the company says it will continue to evaluate the economics of working vs. idling spreads on a spread-by-spread basis.