Husky Energy Q3 profit halves on lower margin and output

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) reported Q3 net earnings of C$273M, a drop of ~50% from C$545M, amid drop in U.S. refining margins and lower crude oil prices.

Average realized U.S. refining and marketing margins were $12.17/bbl compared with $17.52 last year

Average realized pricing for Upstream production was $47.54/boe, down 5.7% Y/Y, with realized pricing for oil and liquids averaged $53.46/bbl, -4.6%, and natural gas pricing decline 11.5% to $5.44/mcf

Production fell marginally to 294.8 Mboe/day from 297 Mboe on Y/Y basis.

Funds from operations of C$1B was down from C$1.3B in Q3 2018.

