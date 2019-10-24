Tilray up 2% premarket on cannabis study in peripheral neuropathy

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announces that it has imported a supply of medical cannabis into the U.S. to support a first-ever clinical trial evaluating its efficacy in breast cancer patients with taxane-induced peripheral neuropathy (TIPN) (nerves carrying messages from the brain and spinal cord are damaged) secondary to treatment with chemo agents paclitaxel or docetaxel.

The 100-subject Phase 2 study, sponsored by the New York Psychiatric Institute, will randomize participants 1:1 to receive either a product containing THC and CBD or a product with no active cannabinoids twice daily for eight weeks.

The primary endpoint is the change over eight weeks in a patient-reported pain questionnaire called BPI.

Recruitment is underway.

TIPN affects more than 2/3 of women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.