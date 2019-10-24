More on Valmont Industries Q3 results; lowers FY19 guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Q3 revenue grew by 1.7% Y/Y to $690.34M, reflecting higher sales in three of four segments.

Sales growth was led by strong demand from transportation and wireless communication markets in North America, revenue from acquisitions, and favorable pricing across the portfolio.

Sales by Segments: Engineered Support Structures $268.06M (+6.6% Y/Y); Utility Support Structures $204.96M (-6.1% Y/Y); Coating $92.96M (+2.8% Y/Y); and Irrigation $144.18M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 130 bps to 25.5%; and operating margin improved by 360 bps to 9.3%.

Net cash flows from operating activities YTD was $239.23M, compared to $68.05M a year ago.

Company repurchased 126,700 shares for $16.8M, at an average price of $132.76 per share.

Company says the recent slowdown in U.S. industrial production is expected to impact Coatings segment volumes in Q4. Based on shipment schedules, Q4 wireless communication sales are not expected to grow as fast.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: EPS $7.05 - $7.45 (prior $8.10 - $8.70); revenue growth 1% to 2% (prior 6% to 7%); Operating Margin (60 - 90) bps decrease (prior 10-40 bps increase); effective tax rate ~25%; and Capex $90M - $100M.

